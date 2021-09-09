Beach heart attack survivor reunited with Newquay lifesavers
A man who suffered a heart attack on a beach in Cornwall has returned to thank those who saved his life.
David Smith, 65, was taking part in a surfing lesson with his grandchildren when he collapsed at Holywell Bay beach near Newquay in August last year.
Surf instructors Lee Griffin and Jago Griffiths used a defibrillator and performed CPR to keep him alive.
Mr Smith said it was "very emotional" to meet those who had saved him.
The swift actions of Mr Griffin and Mr Griffiths, who are also trained RNLI lifeguards, saw them deliver two shocks to the 65-year-old within five minutes of his collapse.
With the help of off-duty paramedic Mike Gough and other lifeguards, they ensured Mr Smith regained consciousness before he was transferred to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for treatment.
Mr Smith's daughter Lyndsey watched the events unfold.
She said: "If the RNLI lifeguards and other responders hadn't been there that day, it would have affected all of our lives - we literally owe them the world.
"There is nothing at all that I could ever say to them that would show how grateful we are."
After recovering from major heart surgery, Mr Smith said he "had to go and see the people that saved my life".
He added: "It was very emotional being back there, but they made us feel so welcome.
"At the time I didn't know what to say to be honest, but we chatted through what happened that day.
"I just knew I really wanted to meet them face to face and thank them."
Lifeguard Adam Taylor, who assisted in David's rescue, said it was "great" to help Mr Smith "piece together what happened".
Mr Griffith said: "Knowing that David survived what happened and that everyone there that day helped someone and their family is incredible and something I'll never forget."
