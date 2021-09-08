Porthpean villager 'so happy' at war memorial unveiling
- Published
A Cornwall village has got a plaque to remember local people who died in World War One and World War Two thanks to the efforts of a local woman.
Kathy Still spent three years researching the names of those who died in the wars.
The granite plaque has been unveiled on a cottage near the village church in Porthpean.
The Royal British Legion arranged for a standard bearer and a bugler to play the Last Post.
Retired legal secretary Ms Still, who unveiled the plaque, said: "Other small villages have plaques or war memorials.
"I looked into it and felt that they needed to be recognised in the village."
Four-hundred pounds for the plaque was raised with donations from villagers.
"I just want to thank everyone for their contributions," said Ms Still.
"I'm so happy it's come to fruition."
Ralph Curr, president of the Royal Naval Association in St Austell, said: "All power to her for having the imagination and the drive to make it all happen.
"It's terrific to see this plaque and memorial to those from the village who died in two world wars."
