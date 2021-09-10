Lorry freed after becoming trapped under St Austell bridge
- Published
A lorry which got stuck under a railway bridge has been freed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports of a lorry trapped under a bridge in Cypress Avenue, near St Austell, in Cornwall, at about 09:45 BST.
Network Rail said there was no structural damage to the bridge and the lorry had since "removed itself".
No-one was injured and train services, operated by Great Western Railway, continued to run as normal.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We continue to urge lorry drivers and haulage companies to take better care.
"Look out for the height warnings on all of our bridges and take a second to think before taking a risk."
In August, a lorry struck a bridge in Plymouth, which resulted in multiple train journeys being cancelled.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk