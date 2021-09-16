Appeal after pedestrian dies in crash in Gunnislake
Police investigating a fatal collision are appealing for witnesses.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a red Renault Scenic and a pedestrian on the A390 in St Ann's Chapel, Gunnislake, at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A man in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and has been taken into custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the road reopened on Wednesday morning.
