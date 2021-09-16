Two men rescued after getting stuck on Tintagel cliffs
Two men have been rescued from cliffs on the coast of Cornwall after they got cut off by the incoming tide.
Falmouth Coastguard said the pair had been fishing when they became trapped near the village of Tintagel on Wednesday evening.
The pair climbed about 20ft (6m) up the cliff to avoid the surf, the coastguard said.
A rescue helicopter from Newquay airlifted the men to safety at about 22:35 BST.
Boscastle and Polzeath coastguard rescue teams first attended the scene after a friend reported the men becoming trapped at about 21:45 BST.
The pair had been able to make their way up the cliffs despite the "slippery" surfaces, rescue teams said.
"Due to the risk to the team, the helicopter was called - that was the safest way of extracting them," said Falmouth coastguard Paddy Cochrane.
The two men were airlifted to a landing site at Tintagel Cricket Club after spending about 45 minutes on the cliffs.
They were uninjured and did not require hospital treatment, the coastguard said.
People are being reminded to check the tide times before heading to the coast.
