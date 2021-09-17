Four Cornwall leisure centres under threat of closure
Four leisure centres could close unless new funding can be found for them.
Centres in Falmouth, Launceston, Saltash and Wadebridge are under threat in proposals being considered by Cornwall Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Local politicians have expressed concerns about the plans and said they expected to get details next week.
Cornwall Council said a public consultation about the future of leisure services would start next week.
The future of the leisure centres are said to be the subject of high-level meetings of the council's cabinet as it considers budget plans for the coming year.
All four leisure centres are currently run by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) - under the identity of Better - as part of a major outsourcing contract to reduce the amount of money spent on leisure services.
But with leisure centre incomes hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic it has been increasingly difficult to balance their budgets.
GLL was provided with £4m from the council to help cover costs and ensure they could reopen when restrictions were eased, money said to be a loan which must be repaid.
One of the measures understood to be being considered involves merging some services - such as those in Bodmin and Wadebridge.
'Hit finances hard'
North Cornwall MP Scott Mann, whose constituency has two of the centres under threat, said he believed it would be better for them to be community run.
On his Facebook he said: "Ten years ago, when I was on the old district council, I supported the Camelford Leisure Centre to become owned and operated by a local benefit society.
"I think we have an opportunity to learn from that project and perhaps do the same with Wadebridge and Launceston."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "We know that leisure facilities matter to our communities and although the pandemic has hit finances hard, our proposals will aim to provide a wide range of leisure facilities that are accessible, affordable and provide best value for money for the people who use them.
"We will ensure this is a thorough consultation where all communities can have their say and we will be very keen to hear from any community groups or organisations that may be interested in working with us."
GLL said it would not comment further than the statement from Cornwall Council.
