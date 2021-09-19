Cornwall rip current rescue: Off-duty lifeguards save man
- Published
Two off-duty lifeguards rescued a bodyboarder who had been struggling in a rip current at sea for half an hour.
The man got into difficulty in the water off Perran Sands beach in Cornwall on Saturday, the RNLI said.
Charlie Florey and Ben Evans were on their way to work at about 09:30 BST when they spotted the man some 200m (656ft) from shore.
They leapt into action when he did not raise his hand in response to a call they made through a PA system.
Mr Evans paddled out to the bodyboarder and found him "completely exhausted", the RNLI said.
Mr Florey called for an ambulance and they brought the man to the beach's lifeguard unit, where he was treated for exhaustion and sickness from having swallowed sea water.
The bodyboarder was taken into the care of paramedics when the ambulance service arrived.
'Shout for help'
Lifeguard supervisor Drustan Ward praised the pair for their "vigilance" and quick reaction in bringing the man to safety.
He said: "Time was of the essence as the casualty had been in difficulty in the rip current for approximately half an hour and was in need of help urgently."
Mr Ward warned rip currents can be hard to see, but are sometimes identifiable by "a channel of churning, choppy water on the sea's surface".
He added: "Even the most experienced beachgoers and swimmers can be caught out by rips so we would advise if you do get caught in a rip, don't try to swim against it or you will get exhausted."
Mr Ward explained if people can stand they should wade rather than swim.
If they cannot do this they should swim "parallel to the shore until free of the rip" and then head for land.
"If you can, always raise your hand and shout for help," he added.
