Man in his 30s dies in three-vehicle crash near Launceston
- Published
A man in his 30s has died after a three-vehicle crash near Launceston in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to the A395 outside Moorview Garage, Laneast, at 16:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said the collision involved a black Toyota, a silver Mercedes and a black Ford.
Police said the driver of the Toyota died at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.