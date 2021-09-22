BBC News

Launceston crash victim named as Shannon Rundle, 33

image source, Devon and Cornwall Police
image captionShannon Rundle was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and amazing friend his family said

A man who died in a three-vehicle crash has been named as 33-year-old Shannon Rundle.

Mr Rundle, from Launceston, Cornwall died at the scene after his Toyota collided with a Mercedes and a Ford on the A395 at Laneast on 18 September.

His family called him a "kind, loving and gentle man who touched so many people's lives for the better".

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash near Moorview Garage at about 16:00 BST.

"Heaven has gained an angel and he will live on in our memories forever," said Mr Rundle's family in a statement.

"He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and amazing friend."

