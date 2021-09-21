Eden Project staff given fully paid 'wellbeing week'
Eden Project staff are being given a fully paid week off as a "thank you" after an "unusual 18 months".
The attraction near St Austell, Cornwall will close to visitors in November for a "staff wellbeing week".
All 400 staff and 120 volunteers are being "encouraged to switch off from work and rest as much as they can".
David Harland, interim chief executive, said the move "recognises that the team has continued to work at an exceptionally high level".
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the Eden Project has faced staffing pressures and hosted major events.
In December, there was a major landslip that temporarily closed the site, and in June, the G7 world leaders were joined by five members of the Royal Family on the same evening at the venue.
In addition, Cornwall has seen more visitors than normal during the summer, and a schedule of six Eden Sessions concerts have just been staged.
Mr Harland said: "We know that in common with so many other people, working through this time has been and remains a massive effort for the whole Eden team and we wanted to find an appropriate way to say 'thank you'.
"We're giving everyone a week away from work with full pay and encouraging them to have a really good break."
He added: "We're hugely grateful for everyone's contribution over such a difficult time. A paid week off recognises that the team has continued to work at an exceptionally high level throughout."
The venue will close between 14 and 22 November.
