Pair guilty of killing man in arranged fight on Kit Hill
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 22-year-old in an arranged fight with weapons.
Kristian Humphries, 31, from Gunnislake, and Andrew Hatrey, 38, from Callington, had denied murdering Callum Hill, from Plymouth, in a remote part of east Cornwall in March 2020.
Humphries, Hatrey and Billy Humphries, 27, from Callington, were also found guilty of conspiring to commit violent disorder at Plymouth Crown Court.
The men will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Another man, Daniel Humphries, brother of Billy Humphries, was cleared of conspiring to commit violent disorder.
During the trial the jury heard how one night in March 2020 the defendants met in an isolated spot in east Cornwall called Kit Hill.
Earlier in the trial prosecutor Simon Laws QC told the jury: "They had arrived in two cars and they had brought with them an assortment of weapons. They were meeting to fight.
"What followed was a short but brutal confrontation. It left a young man fatally injured. He would die from his injuries two days later. He was Callum Hill and he was 22 years old."
