Old Cornwall Council HQ could be turned into apartments
- Published
A developer plans to convert a former council headquarters into residential apartments.
Previously planning permission had been granted to convert Old County Hall, in Truro, into a luxury hotel but the conversion never started.
The building, which is Grade II listed and was built in 1890, was sold earlier this year for £3.5m.
New developer Acorn Blue has submitted a pre-application to Cornwall Council to convert it into to 35 flats.
The proposals also include the construction of a new apartment building on the car park to the south of Old County Hall and two or three town houses to the east, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a project summary, Acorn Blue said it "fully acknowledge the historic significance of Old County Hall" and said it wanted the building to have a "sustainable future".
It said it would work with the council's historic environment team to ensure the proposals were "acceptable and supported".
Under the plans, changes would be made to the interior of the building to create the 35 apartments, but only "minor alterations" would be made outside.
Old County Hall had been the head office of Cornwall County Council until 1966 when it moved to New County Hall on Treyew Road.