RLNI lifeguard cover to end at 39 Devon and Cornwall beaches for year
Lifeguard cover by the RNLI is due to end at 39 beaches across Devon and Cornwall as visitor numbers start to go down.
Cover will end at the majority of beaches in Devon and Cornwall on 26 September.
Another 19 beaches will continue to have either daily or weekend cover due to visitor numbers and local hazards.
A number of beaches in the south west are running a lifeguard service until the end of October.
Oliver Shilston, RNLI lifeguard supervisor for the Penwith area of Cornwall said: "Throughout summer we always stress the importance of going to a lifeguarded beach and although summer is over, we would still urge anyone planning on entering the water to always choose a lifeguarded beach.
"This time of year the water is at its warmest and we tend to see an increase in swell, meaning bigger more consistent waves. But that can increase the frequency and power of rip currents, which are one of the biggest dangers in the sea."
He encouraged people to remain vigilant and safe while visiting beaches by checking weather and tide times, reading safety information at each beach and never entering the water alone.
Six beaches in Devon and Cornwall will continue a full-time daily lifeguard service until 31 October: Woolacombe, Croyde, Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor, Sennen
Another 13 beaches will operate a weekend-only and daily October half-term service.
