Stolen St Mewan school laptops replaced by charity
- Published
A charity has replaced 23 laptops stolen from a primary school over the summer.
Staff returned to St Mewan School near St Austell in Cornwall after the summer holidays to find the computers had gone missing.
Charity Business2schools has now provided replacement laptops, with the head teacher saying the pupils are delighted.
Elaine Badger added it had been devastating and staff had been shocked.
"We spent a while scouring the school to make sure that they weren't here because we couldn't believe that so many laptops could have been taken, but yeah we had 23 laptops go missing over the summer holidays," she said.
After hearing about the situation, BBC Cornwall's Make a Difference campaign put the school in touch with the charity.
Ms Badger said: "It means that we can start working straight away - the pupils are delighted".
She explained the laptops are used daily by different classes so to to have so many go missing had a huge impact.
Pupil Nancy said: "It was terrible because we couldn't do anything. We could have like half a class online, whilst the other class had to wait and do something else.
"It was just devastating because we couldn't work all together as a class."
