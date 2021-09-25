Crews tackle large barn fire near Hatt overnight
Published
Several crews spent the night tackling a large barn fire near Saltash.
Six pumps from Saltash, Callington, Camels Head, Crown Hill and Greenbank attended the incident near Hatt from about 00:00 BST.
The A388 was closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 06:00.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said that two crews remain on site but "great progress is being made and the fire has been restricted from spreading further".
