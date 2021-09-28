Cornwall Council deputy says he has prostate cancer
- Published
A leading councillor has told a local authority meeting that he has prostate cancer and urged men not to ignore symptoms.
David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said: "Please, don't be as daft as me, if in doubt check it out."
He said the cancer had "relatively, hardly spread and while aggressive is treatable, albeit not without some risks and a degree of discomfort".
Mr Harris received a standing ovation at the full council meeting.
Mr Harris said he had symptoms "a few years ago" and if he had gone to the doctor for a check-up, it "was more than likely that my problem would have been diagnosed and treated possibly more easily than current proposals".
He said an early diagnosis would have "almost certainly" have stopped it from spreading and causing "some of the discomfort I have been through recently".
He was "probably not the only one in this room with this issue", he said.
Mr Harris said he made the statement because "if it can stop one person in this room or elsewhere from being as daft as me then it would have been worth it".
He pointed out that one in eight men get prostate cancer in their lifetime.
"I can assure that the minor discomfort of a simple prostate test is nothing compared to the pains I have been through recently."
Council chairman Pauline Giles, said some members were aware she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Given that one in two of us will be diagnosed with some form of cancer we must recognise the impact on the individual's family and friends and indeed the importance of checking," she said.
"It goes without saying that anyone of you who finds themselves in need of support, we are here."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.