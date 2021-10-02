Families at passing-out parade at HMS Raleigh for Navy recruits
- Published
After more than a year family and friends of 45 of the Royal Navy's newest recruits have been able to attend a passing-out parade in person.
The ceremony at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall took place on Friday and was the first to have guests since Covid began.
Capt Suzy Nielsen said recruits had shown "resilience" through the multiple challenges of training with Covid restrictions.
Those attending said they felt "lucky" to be able to attend the ceremony.
Capt Nielsen of HMS Raleigh: "Going through phase one training in a Covid environment is doubly challenging so the resilience they have shown and continue to show every day is really quite remarkable and we're very proud of them."
Passing-out parades still happened during the pandemic but families had to watch via a live-stream, a service which is still being offered due to limits on guest numbers.
Naomi Ibbs was there to watch her son Isaac Dash, she said "When we got the letter to say we were going to be allowed in, it was an amazing feeling. I feel so lucky and I really feel for those families that have only been able to see through live stream."
Michael Bent and his wife Maria travelled from Lincolnshire to watch the ceremony, he said: "We originally thought we were going to watch it on TV at the local pub, which would have been OK but this has been amazing today it really has."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.