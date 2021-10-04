BBC News

Man, 48, dies after suspected assault in Launceston

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, The man was was taken to hospital after a suspected assault a week before his death, police said

A man has died in hospital a week after he was believed to have been assaulted in a street in Cornwall.

Police said the suspected assault happened in Launceston between the Newmarket Inn and Nicolls Tenements on 24 September.

A 48-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries but died on Friday, officers said.

They added a 55-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in custody.

The suspected assault took place between 19:00 and 20:15 BST.

Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV to come forward and said the victim may have been walking with the aid of a crutch or walking stick at the time.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.