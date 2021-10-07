Missing cat hitched a ride on supermarket van in Cornwall
- Published
A mischievous cat sparked a hunt after disappearing when she hitched a ride on a supermarket delivery van.
Luna, a house cat, went missing on 26 September from her home in St Agnes in Cornwall, forcing owners Jem and Sarah Burrows to play detective to track her down.
They guessed she'd hitched a ride in the Tesco van to the next delivery nearly 10 miles away in Manor Parsley.
She was found 10 days later but is "grounded for life," said Mrs Burrows.
Residents shared the message about Luna resulting in several sightings and eventually she was found next door to the address in Manor Parsley where the Tesco van had been delivering to on the day she went missing.
At eight years old Luna has never been one for wandering, preferring her creature comforts at home, say her owners.
Mrs Burrows said: "She wandered out to say hello to the delivery driver and we didn't realise she hadn't gone back into the house, my husband realised she wasn't around and so went outside but there was no sign of Luna."
"She's quite a loving cat who spends all her time indoors and this was the only anomaly, so by process of elimination we figured it out."
"We were absolutely devastated, she's a member of the family, you don't give up on your family," she added.
Since returning home safe on Tuesday Luna has been following the family around the house and enjoying lots of extra attention, her owners say.
"She's also very vocal at the moment, it's like she's trying to tell us her story... I can't thank people enough for all their help and supportive messages," Mrs Burrows said.
