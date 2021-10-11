People in Cornwall urged to have say on housing crisis
- Published
Cornwall Council is asking those living in the county to speak out on the housing crisis.
Two surveys will gather views on second homes, affordability, availability and what action should be taken.
Results from the first will be used to shape its Housing Crisis Plan, which aims to respond to current pressures.
The council is also reviewing its overall Housing Strategy, which will be informed by the second survey, and says resident's feedback is "crucial".
The strategy will provide the framework for all the council's other housing related plans and projects.
"Everyone in Cornwall deserves a safe and secure home in which to live," explained Councillor Olly Monk, portfolio holder for housing and planning.
"The feedback we receive will help us to continue to shape what we do to make that happen."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.