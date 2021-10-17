Town crier's £10,000 donation to restore Truro town clock
A town crier has made a £10,000 donation to help restore a historic town clock.
The Truro Municipal Building's clock tower in Cornwall is in poor condition and needs to be dismantled and reconstructed, says Cornwall Council.
Truro's town crier, Lionel Knight, said the clock was an important town feature during his childhood.
He added he could not wait until restoration works could get it chiming again.
"My mother used to say to me if you don't behave yourself you'll be put under the town clock and that's always stuck in my mind," he said.
The restoration work will include refurbishing the bells, clock mechanism and faces.
David Harris from Cornwall Council described the tower as a landmark in Truro and said: "It will be fantastic to see it restored."
"Once complete the reconstructed clock tower will visually appear exactly the same as the clock tower you see now, but it will have been fully restored ready to last another 100 years and more."
The mayor of Truro, Stephen Webb , said: "Those chimes are part of our soundscape - as essential as birdsong.
"Here in Truro it is not only part of our heritage, but is also very useful, and is used by many people to assist the business and commerce which keeps the town vibrant and prosperous to be conducted in a timely way".
Cornwall Council said a planning condition has been discharged to allow the dismantling work to take place and subject to approval, the works are due to begin in the autumn.
A council spokesperson said: "Once a contractor that represents value for money is found, we will be in a position to set out a timetable for the project."
The clock was badly damaged in a fire in 1914.
