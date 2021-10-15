Teen's grieving mum sets up support network in Cornwall
A mother left devastated when her teenage daughter took her own life has set up a network of support groups for young women with mental health problems.
Georgia Gallaway from Falmouth, Cornwall, died in July 2020, aged 19.
Her mother Sophie Alway set up the charity Georgia's Voice in her memory, which has opened nine support groups in Cornwall.
Its aim is to provide a forum for women aged up to 25 to connect with others.
Sophie Alway told the BBC she felt compelled to create a support network after her devastating loss.
"I spent weeks sat on the sofa in the same position, not being able to move, not being able to eat, barely able to drink water, just thinking 'How can I live the rest of my life feeling this way?'," she said.
"When we designed the logo that was all done around Georgia - her favourite colour was purple, so I've always tried to keep it really personal," Ms Alway added.
She said she felt her daughter would have "loved" the concept, which "provides a free, friendly, safe space" for young women to "talk, listen or just be".
Charlotte Cree, who suffers from anxiety and PTSD, attends a group run from the charity's shop in Falmouth.
She said: "Being somewhere that is volunteer-run is really nice because there isn't a waiting list and you can come and connect with other people who understand you."
Sophie Alway said the charity aimed to expand to create support groups in every town in Cornwall.
