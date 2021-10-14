Cornwall care boss calls for volunteers due to 'perfect storm'
One of Cornwall's largest care providers is asking for volunteers to help out at care homes as the sector struggles due to a "perfect storm".
Anne Thomas, CEO at Cornwall Care, said recruitment was "tough".
She said it was "not just a cry for help from Cornwall Care" but from "all providers across the county".
On Wednesday, health bosses said hundreds of patients were unable to leave hospital because carers and care packages were not available.
'Very difficult time'
Staff said more than 284 patients, including at Truro's Royal Cornwall Hospital, were medically ready to leave but had nowhere to go.
Ms Thomas said there were "huge vacancies" within the care industry, but "people are not really interested".
She said it was because of the difficulty of the work, staff leaving due to exhaustion and the requirement to get vaccinated.
"It is a very difficult time, but it's also a time and an opportunity for the people of Cornwall to come and help us."
She said volunteering in care homes across the Duchy would help everyone "trying to receive care from the NHS".
She said it was a "perfect storm" but volunteers would "release our skilled staff to do the care that's needed" and result in freeing up beds which would help hospitals.
Ms Thomas said volunteers could help with a range of tasks including feeding, administration, cleaning and keeping residents company.
"You wouldn't just be helping the care home, you would be helping to make sure that when people in Cornwall dial 999 for an ambulance there's one free to come and help them," she added.
