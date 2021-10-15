Covid firebreak at Camborne Academy
A Cornish school is moving hundreds of pupils back to remote learning for a week as it battles high numbers of Covid cases.
Camborne Science and International Academy said it is experiencing "significant Covid-related absences" from students and staff.
In a statement the school said it had "not been an easy decision" to make.
The Department for Education told the BBC that "face-to-face education should be prioritised".
It added that schools should "reintroduce temporary additional measures such as increased testing or face coverings".
In a letter sent home to parents, the academy has asked students in years 8 and 9 to complete their lessons remotely in the week before the October half-term.
"Parents, carers and students have been advised well in advance in order for appropriate arrangements to be made," it continued.
"Our students' wellbeing and education will always be our number one priority."
'Difficult decision'
Dr David Strain, clinical lead for Covid at the University of Exeter Medical School, said the fire break "made sense".
"I can completely understand how difficult it is [decision for the firebreak] when the government is trying to suggest things are returning to normal.
"I think for the academy they've been able to weigh up the figures and say that if we take all of the children out for an extra five days, that will result in fewer people being out for contacts."
Kamal Patel, from Cornwall's Public Health Team, said there has been a "very small number of instances" where a year group has had to move to online learning for a short period of time.
"Generally these are when the school has operational or safeguarding issues due to cases in the staffing group which means they cannot safely run."
He said the council was introducing increased testing among pupils with positive contacts.
