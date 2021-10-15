G7 Carbis Bay Hotel appeals against enforcement notice
- Published
A hotel that hosted world leaders for the G7 summit has lodged an appeal against a planning enforcement notice.
The Carbis Bay Hotel was served with the notice after meeting rooms were built without planning permission.
A planning application seeking retrospective permission was lodged after protests about the development.
The application was withdrawn and Cornwall Council started enforcement proceedings, which the hotel is now appealing.
The enforcement notice called on the hotel to remove the buildings and return the site to its original state within six months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The hotel was able to lodge an appeal against the notice before it was due to come into effect on Monday.
'Formally considered'
When asked what it would be doing about the enforcement action, the Carbis Bay Hotel said in a statement: "We have no comment to make at this time."
Cornwall Council confirmed the hotel has decided to appeal the notice, which will be considered by the planning inspectorate.
In a statement the council said: "The enforcement notice in relation to unauthorised works at the Carbis Bay Hotel was due to come into effect on 18 October.
"This notice requires the unauthorised developments to be removed and for the land to be reinstated to its former levels, gradients and condition within six calendar months of this date.
"However, the applicant has lodged an appeal against the enforcement notice, and the matter will now be formally considered by the planning inspectorate appointed by the secretary of state."
