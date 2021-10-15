Bodies of two missing Whitsand Bay divers recovered
The bodies of two divers who went missing off the Cornish coast last month have been recovered, police have said.
The two men failed to return to the surface after exploring a shipwreck off Whitsand Bay on 3 September.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the men were from Saltash and Plymouth and their families had been informed.
The pair were diving around the HMS Scylla which was sunk in 2004 to create an offshore reef.
