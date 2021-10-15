Scam warning after Helston home insulation fine lie
An elderly couple were scammed into booking £8,000 worth of home insulation work, a council has said.
Cornwall Council's Trading Standards team is warning residents after the couple from Helston were falsely told they could be fined £1,000 a year if they did not make improvements.
Gary Webster from the team said it was a "particularly shocking" case.
He said: "It is important to be wary of businesses cold calling you."
Trading Standards said the couple had signed up to have work costing £8,000 done and while they cancelled the contract within the 14-day cooling-off period, they had already paid a £430 deposit for spray foam insulation work.
The team said the couple were now being supported to get a refund.
'Rogue businesses'
Mr Webster said: "We regularly receive complaints each year about installers who claim to be working on behalf of the government or the council offering grant funded work.
"This case was particularly shocking as the customers were misled into believing that they would face massive fines if they did not improve their insulation."
The council has urged people to protect themselves from rogue businesses.
It advised homeowners to:
- Be wary when approached following a cold call and do your own research
- Speak to reputable independent advisors
- Challenge any vague statements made by businesses suggesting they work for the government or council
Councillor Martyn Alvey said it was important "that we do all we can to tackle climate change and keep our homes warm" and there was financial assistance available for homeowners.
He added: "It is important to get the right advice so you can avoid those rogue businesses who are simply out to make a profit."
