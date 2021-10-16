St Agnes Parish Council objects to new housing development
- Published
A parish council has claimed a proposal for a new housing development is "not required".
Westcountry Land Ltd has submitted a planning application to build 39 properties, including 22 affordable homes, in St Agnes, Cornwall.
St Agnes Parish Council said the housing target for the village "has been met" and objected to the plan.
However, county council planning officers said the affordable homes would meet an "identified local need".
The parish council has objected on the grounds that it would "harm" the character of the area.
It added that the infrastructure of the village "cannot withstand the development", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
More than 100 objections have been recorded on the council's planning portal.
However, Cornwall Council's affordable housing officers have supported the application, which they said would help provide homes for local people.
The proposal is is due to go before the county council's planning committee on 25 October and planning officers have recommended that it is approved.
The officer's report said the 22 affordable homes would meet an "identified local need", and a legal agreement was in place to provide funding for education and public open space.
Developers had initially hoped to build 42 homes, but this was reduced after public consultation, the report said.
Cornwall Council has asked residents to take part in a survey about the housing crisis in the county.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk