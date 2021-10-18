Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A30 Cornwall crash
A man has been seriously injured in a road crash in Cornwall, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on the A30 at Roseworthy, near Camborne, at about 18:55 BST on Saturday.
A Toyota Yaris driver, in his 40s, from the Helston area, was in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.
The other driver, in his 60s, from the Penwith area and driving a Nissan Elgrandman, had minor injuries.
The road was closed for a police examination and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
