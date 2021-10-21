Newquay to London air contract expected next month
An airline which will provide a year-round Cornwall to London service will not be announced before November.
Cornwall Council said it expected to appoint a carrier to the public service obligation (PSO) contract for the next four years.
Earlier this year an attempt to fulfil the contract failed, with this latest tendering process opening in July.
The council said "the award of the contract is expected early next month with flights starting soon after".
The deadline for applicants was 7 September, and since 28 September there have been no flights connecting Cornwall Airport Newquay and London.
James Pearson, route development analyst with Simple Flying, said: "No matter how you look at it, the London service is vital to Newquay, the community, and the wider economy.
"It is a lifeline. Currently, no London flights are planned this coming winter, clearly showing how urgently the PSO agreement is needed. It has been a long time coming."
The PSO is subsidised by the government.
It was previously operated by Flybe until the company went into administration in March 2020.
It is designed to provide a year-round service, especially during winter months when the route may not be commercially profitable without a subsidy.
Cornwall Council said it was working with the Department for Transport to reinstate the service.
Aviation analyst Sean Moulton said: "The PSO was formed to help connect the region to London on a year-round basis but with no carrier found as yet, Cornwall Council will be under pressure to get the PSO operational as quickly as possible"
