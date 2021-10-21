Four people rescued from car stuck in flood water
Four people had to be rescued from a car stuck in flood water as heavy rain and wind caused disruption across the south-west of England.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received reports of people trapped inside a vehicle in St Kew, Cornwall, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The driver and three passengers managed to get on to the roof of the car and were rescued using throw lines.
Devon County Council's Highways Control has been dealing with 80 incidents.
BBC Radio Devon reported this included flooding on Weycroft Bridge in Axminster, Station Road in Broadclyst and a number of fallen trees.
There are flood warnings in place for the River Otter, Clyst, Culm, Coly, Axe and Torridge from Dalton to Bideford.
