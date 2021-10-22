Four people rescued from burning building in Cornwall
- Published
Four people have been rescued from a burning building by a nearby person after a fire in Cornwall.
Firefighters were called to a reports of the blaze in Meaver Road, Muillion at around 05:00 BST on Friday.
Two crews attended the property fire, but the four people had been assisted to escape by "someone in close proximity", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
An ambulance was called as the people were suffering from smoke inhalation.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.