Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds at mass centres
- Published
Non-school based Covid vaccination centres are now available for children aged between 12 and 15 in Devon and Cornwall.
The jabs are being offered alongside the schools-based programme and require parental consent.
Appointments can be booked online for the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge and Home Park in Plymouth.
All 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered a first dose of the vaccine.
Those in the age-group who are deemed at greater risk of serious illness if they catch Covid-19 will be offered two doses of the vaccine, eight weeks apart, the government said.
NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group said if a child has already been invited through their school for a vaccine they can get it that way, unless parents wish to get their child vaccinated outside of school.
Iain Davidson, the chief pharmacist at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said: "As well as half-term week, we will be running after-school and weekend clinics during term time, all bookable through the NHS booking system.
"Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian."
'Not time to stop warnings'
Ruth Harrell, director of public health for Plymouth, warned the highest proportion of positive Covid-19 cases are currently in 11 to 16-year-olds.
"While children and young people are not at as much risk from Covid-19 as adults, offering them the vaccine should help reduce transmission within school and keep more children in the classroom," she said.
"It will also help to protect friends, family and members of the wider community who may be more vulnerable to Covid-19.
"I know that some people on social media will say I am a broken record, and it is time to move on. Well - it isn't time. I will stop when Covid-19 stops being a threat to our lives," she added.
Covid 19 advice for October half term, Public Health Plymouth
- Remember hands, face, space and fresh air.
- Take a rapid lateral flow test regularly.
- Get vaccinated as soon as you can, make sure you have your second dose and your booster if eligible.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk