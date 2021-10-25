St Austell residents asked for ideas to improve town
- Published
Residents of a Cornish town are being asked for ideas to improve their community for future generations.
A grant of £140,000 has been awarded to the St Austell Town Revitalisation Partnership, who hope the money will help the town's Covid-19 recovery.
The partnership, made up of businesses, organisations and the Town Council wants people to share ideas for spending the money.
People can take part through the 'Our St Austell' Facebook Group.
The Partnership said they hoped the grant from Cornwall Council will also help communities reconnect and improve the "environmental and economic aspirations of St Austell".
James Staughton, Chair of the St Austell Town Revitalisation Partnership, said: "We have a wonderful new opportunity to invest in our town and make a real difference to improve the long-term revitalisation of St Austell.
"We'd love to hear from local people about their ideas and suggestions, so that we can work together to create a positive impact for the benefit of our communities."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk