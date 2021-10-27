Crantock: Volunteer lifeguards step in at rip risk beach for half term
Volunteers are providing lifeguard cover during half term, at a beach where there is a "significant" risk of rip currents.
The RNLI's regular lifeguard cover at Crantock near Newquay ended last month.
It was decided that additional cover was needed over half term due to the large number of visitors expected, and the current condition of the beach.
Members of Crantock Surf Lifesaving Club and Big Green Surf School, along with RNLI lifeguards have volunteered.
John Steadman, RNLI lifeguard supervisor, said rip currents had created a "significant increase in danger to water users at the beach".
Mr Steadman said the riverbed of the Gannel estuary was "meandering across Crantock beach creating large sandbanks and deep-water trenches".
At different stages of the tide, these trenches and sandbanks lead to the formation of rip currents.
"This is causing a significant increase in danger to water users at the beach and has caused safety issues all season with over 100 rescues carried out," he said.
Morrisons supermarket in Newquay is providing the volunteers with free lunches.
Mr Steadman said he was "proud of everyone willing to provide their expertise to give back to the community and keep a watchful eye".
Nineteen beaches across the South West have lifeguards until the end of October.
The following six beaches in Devon and Cornwall will continue a full-time daily lifeguard service between 10:00 and 18:00 BST until 31 October:
- Woolacombe
- Croyde
- Fistral
- Perranporth
- Porthmeor
- Sennen
The following 13 beaches in Cornwall and Devon will operate a weekend-only and daily October half-term (23 - 31 October) service:
- Widemouth
- Summerleaze
- Harlyn
- Constantine
- Polzeath
- Towan
- Watergate Bay
- Mawgan Porth
- Porthtowan
- Gwithian North
- Praa Sands
- Tregonhawke
- Bantham
