Man seriously injured in St Austell stabbing
- Published
A man has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of a serious assault and found a man in his 20s injured in High Cross Street, St Austell, just after midnight on Tuesday.
Police believe he was injured during a fight in Old Vicarage Place.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed until 23 November.
The man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.