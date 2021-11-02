Oldest surviving Cornish text goes on display
The oldest surviving complete text in Cornish has gone on display.
Pascon Agan Arluth, which dates from the 1400s, has been loaned to Cornwall's archive centre, Kresen Kernow, from the British Library.
The Bodmin Gospels, which is also on show, is more than 1,000 years old and was the earliest book known to have been in Cornwall.
Councillor Stephen Rushworth said it would "give a glimpse into medieval Cornish life and language".
Pascon Agan Arluth told the story of the Passion of Christ and was the only medieval Cornish manuscript which featured illustrations.
The Bodmin Gospels was written in Brittany but was in Cornwall by the 940s with documents added to the book in the 10th and 11th centuries.
The book is considered to be an important source for early medieval Cornish history and the history of slavery in Anglo-Saxon Britain.
Kresen Kernow, has 1.5 million documents dating back 850 years.
The exhibition will run until 22 February 2022.
