Milk tanker fire closes A30 in Cornwall in both directions

Published
Image source, Cornwall Fire and Rescue
Image caption, A milk tanker fire has shut the A30 in Cornwall

A milk tanker fire has closed the A30 in Cornwall in both directions.

The fire which started just before 05:50 GMT has shut both carriageways between the A3058 (Summer Court junction) and the B3285 (Carland Cross).

Highways England said the fire had been extinguished but damage to the road surface needed to be assessed.

Local diversions are in place but people are being advised to leave extra time for travelling.

Highways England also said it would take time to remove the lorry.

