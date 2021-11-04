Newquay hospital inpatients ward closing for winter building works
Newquay Hospital inpatient department will be closing for the winter for building works, Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has said.
The 19 patients currently in the department will be moved to Sir John English Ward at St Austell Hospital.
Refurbishment works have begun as part of a £600,000 project, which will see part of the roof replaced.
A new fire alarm and nurse call systems will also be installed, and asbestos will be removed.
Wayne Gummery-Richards, the hospital's matron, said the hospital's reception will continue to run as usual and should be accessed in the usual way.
"However, we believe the level of work will be too disruptive for our inpatients, especially those who are very old or frail.
"All 19 hospitals beds will therefore move to Sir John English Ward at St Austell hospital later this week. Staff will move with the patients to provide continuity of care," he said.
The works will finish in April 2022 when the inpatient care will return to Newquay Hospital.
