Bugaled Breizh: Inquest finds deaths were accidental
The deaths of two fishermen on a French trawler which sank in UK waters were accidental, an inquest has found.
The Bugaled Breizh sank off the Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall, in January 2004.
Lawyers for the French victims' families have always maintained that a submarine on exercises in the area at the time could have struck the boat and pulled it down.
But at the High Court, Judge Nigel Lickley QC concluded there was no submarine involvement in the sinking.
Five men died in the incident but only the bodies of skipper Yves Marie Gloaguen, 45, and Pascal Lucien Floch, 49, were recovered in a search operation.
The judge said the vessel was likely to have sunk due to a snagging of its equipment on the seabed which forced it to stop and take on water.
The inquest heard there had been three submarines - Dutch, German and British - operating within 100 nautical miles of the vessel at the time it sank.
But the Ministry of Defence has insisted none of its submarines were active in the exact area and that the trawler's nets likely got caught in sediment, dragging it to the bottom.
