COP26: South West protests on Global Day of Action
- Published
Communities across the South West came together on Saturday to take part in the Global Day of Action in response to the climate crisis.
Campaigners took to streets and beaches in Weymouth, Truro, Falmouth, Cornwall, and in Bigbury and Plymouth in Devon.
The action comes as delegates from around the world continue to discuss the environment at COP26.
Glasgow is hosting the summit which is aimed at bringing climate change under control.
At the Gyllyngvase Beach protest in Falmouth, protesters focused on the ocean.
More than 100 campaigners turned up, many from groups that regularly use the sea and want more done to protect it.
Grace Fisher, from the She Swims Falmouth group, said: "As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the United Nations climate summit, we're talking specifically about sewage.
"Lots of local people are enraged by the local sewage they've seen [in the sea]. In the last month we've seen nine sewage pourings on our local beach."
Jo Curd, a sea fitness instructor, said everyone needed to unite to say "enough is enough".
"There's such a bigger population than there used to be and the infrastructure for the sewage is still the same," she said.
A spokesperson from South West Water said it continued to invest in storm overflows.
"In the last 30 years we have invested £9bn in our region, across our infrastructure and treatment works," the spokesperson said.
On Bigbury Beach in Devon, a demonstration attracted about 500 people.
The event was organised by Bigbury Net Zero, which created a visual display of its support for climate change legislation.
In a social media post, the group said it was an "incredible" day.
"We estimate there were 500 of us on the beach. Together we can make a difference."
