Dog stranded on island in woods rescued

Image source, Delabole Fire and Rescue Station
Crews from Delabole Community Fire Station rescued Harry using a triple extension ladder

A dog that leapt 10ft (3m) on to an island surrounded by water in a brick built construction has been rescued.

Harry the spaniel jumped into the structure in woods near Davidstow Airfield, in Cornwall, during a morning walk on Saturday.

He landed on a small concrete and brick island surrounded by 10-12ft (3-3.6m) of deep water.

Crews from Delabole Community Fire Station rescued Harry using a triple extension ladder.

A spokesperson from the fire station urged dog owners in the area to be aware of such hazards, especially if their animals were off their leads.

Image source, Delabole Community Fire Station
Harry the spaniel got stuck on an island surrounded by deep water

