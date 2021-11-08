Dog stranded on island in woods rescued
A dog that leapt 10ft (3m) on to an island surrounded by water in a brick built construction has been rescued.
Harry the spaniel jumped into the structure in woods near Davidstow Airfield, in Cornwall, during a morning walk on Saturday.
He landed on a small concrete and brick island surrounded by 10-12ft (3-3.6m) of deep water.
Crews from Delabole Community Fire Station rescued Harry using a triple extension ladder.
A spokesperson from the fire station urged dog owners in the area to be aware of such hazards, especially if their animals were off their leads.
