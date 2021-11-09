Woman sentenced for false alibi in Aaron Pill murder case
A woman who gave her partner a false alibi for a murder has been sentenced.
Brea Coggin, 23, was the partner of Liam Bastow and the sister of Kane Coggin who were both jailed for murdering Aaron Pill in Falmouth, Cornwall, in May 2020.
Brea Coggin, of Mylor Bridge, Falmouth, provided a false alibi, helped the duo flee and was involved in dumping clothes, Truro Crown Court heard.
She admitted assisting an offender as her trial was about to start.
Judge Robert Linford said Coggin, who has no previous convictions, acted from a "woefully misguided sense of loyalty" to help Bastow avoid responsibility for his behaviour.
He said her young daughter would grow up without a father and it would not be right to let her suffer by jailing her mother as well.
Coggin was given a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and told to complete 240 hours of unpaid work alongside a two-year supervision order.
Kane Coggin's mother, Georgia Potter, 51, of Mylor Bridge, was convicted after a trial of assisting an offender and is yet to be sentenced.
In May 2020, the court heard Bastow owed Mr Pill £400 for drugs.
Kane Coggin and Bastow went to Mr Pill's home in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, to rob him.
Mr Pill, 25, died from a single stab wound.
Both Kane Coggin and Bastow were sentenced to life with minimum terms of 21 years.
