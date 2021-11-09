Consultation on future focus of Cornwall's fire service
- Published
Residents in Cornwall can have their say on the future focus of the county's fire and rescue service.
Where resources are located and how stations are crewed form part of the public consultation which will inform the four-year community risk management plan set to run from 2022.
It comes as false alarms now account for 46% of call outs.
Kathryn Billing, chief fire officer, said: "We have to adapt to the challenges facing us."
She added: "Your views will help us shape how we protect and serve the people of Cornwall."
The consultation will close on 31 January 2022.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.