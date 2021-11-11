New wood in Cornwall planted to remember service personnel
A wood has been planted to remember service personnel and mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
The Cornwall branch of the charity, with the Duchy of Cornwall, has planted the 540 acre wood in Nansledan, near Newquay.
The Royal British Legion said it hoped it would create a peaceful space for people to remember the service.
The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Edward Bolitho, OBE, opened the wood.
The charity said: "For 100 years remembrance has been part of the fabric of society, reminding us of our shared history.
"As the Royal British Legion marks its centenary this year, the new woodland is being planted to continue to unite people across all backgrounds, communities and generations."
