Cornwall hospital worker finds place to rent after appeal
- Published
A hospital worker who was struggling to find somewhere to live after his current landlord decided to sell the property has found a place to rent.
Graham Milne, who works at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro, told the BBC he had viewed a property in Falmouth and there were 75 people ahead of him.
The 60-year-old had turned to social media for help.
Mr Milne said he had now found somewhere to rent and it was a "great weight off my shoulders".
"Unbelievably I was contacted from someone overseas," said Mr Milne, who works in the radiology department.
"They want to rent their house in Falmouth to me. I am so relieved. They've lifted a great weight off my shoulders."
Mr Milne has lived in Falmouth for 30 years and in his current rental property for eight years.
He had been given until 31 December to find somewhere new for him and his son to live.
'Losing good staff'
He said many of his friends and colleagues at work had not been as lucky as him in finding a place.
"Over the last six months I've lost some close friends who worked at Treliske and they have had to move away up to London because there isn't a place for them to live with their families," he told BBC Spotlight.
"We are losing good staff."
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust has said NHS staff and other key workers were finding it increasingly difficult to find affordable homes to buy or rent.
It has now set up its own private Facebook group to help match staff with new homes.
