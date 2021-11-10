GCHQ Bude satellite dish turns red for Remembrance
Government intelligence agency GCHQ has lit up a satellite dish red to mark Remembrance.
The dish, at Bude, Cornwall, will be visible at night on parts of the coastline.
It was designed to "represent a poppy standing in silent and respectful vigil," a GCHQ spokeswoman said.
Other GCHQ sites across the UK include Scarborough, its Cheltenham HQ, and the National Cyber Security Centre in London.
"The intelligence, cyber and security agency's partnership with the military stretches back over 100 years and today we work with the armed forces on the frontline in conflict zones around the world to protect personnel," the spokeswoman added.
