Plastic found inside seagull eggs and pellets
- Published
Single use plastics have been found in seagull eggs and stomachs.
The findings are part of a study being done by children and students at the Penryn campus of the University of Exeter.
They are analysing not just their eggs but also the pellets the birds regurgitate.
Scientists found the birds are eating plastic and had concerns the chemicals are being absorbed by the gulls' bodies.
Prof Jon Blount, from the University of Exeter, said: "Certainly the presence of these chemical additives in eggs is unlikely to be a good thing and it's really important we study what the biological impacts are.
"It's not just about herring gulls, they're just a useful model for understanding the impact of plastic pollution on birds in general."
One of the pupils from Mullion School said: "We found quite a lot of microbeads, quite a bit of plastic, some back bones of beetles and fish bones, but the majority of it is plastic."
Marieke Royle, the students' science teacher, added: "They're learning to do something about the problems which I think is very empowering for them."
Catherine Smith, a student with the University of Exeter, said they'd been finding evidence of polyethylene.
"It's mostly found in one-use plastic like plastic bags and plastic bottles," she explained.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk