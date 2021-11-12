Cornwall RSPCA sees rise in rescue dogs due to pandemic
- Published
More dogs are being cruelly treated or abandoned due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RSPCA has said.
Demand for puppies in lockdown meant "horrendous breeding took over" and several litters were now in the charity's care in Cornwall.
Many adolescent dogs have also been handed in for re-homing due to owners returning to work, the charity said.
The county's centre in St Columb has seen about a 20% increase on numbers of rescue dogs in the past 18 months.
It currently has 114 animals in its care, 57 of which are dogs.
Sammy Howard, RSPCA South West spokeswoman, said only a small proportion were available for adoption as many of them had behavioural issues which needed addressing.
"Supply and demand was so high [in lockdowns] that horrendous breeding took over," she said, explaining more people tried to make money on the animals regardless of their welfare.
"We have got more cruelty investigations for multiple dogs... including puppies and mums."
Ms Howard said they were also seeing many adolescent dogs which had developed "unwanted behaviours" as they were born and not socialised in lockdowns.
Others were exposed, but developed challenging behaviours after owners recently went back to work, leaving them suddenly alone and "really upset".
Ms Howard said they were also finding more people were taking on rescue dogs only to make a "snap decision" to bring them back 24 hours later.
"There's this very throw-away society if you like," she said.
"I think people want a dog but puppy prices are just extortionate now so some people can't afford £2,000 for a dog so they'll go to the rescue - and they're so in a mindset that they want a dog that it clouds their judgement on what they can actually handle."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.