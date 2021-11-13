Tree disease boundary extended across Devon and Cornwall
- Published
A boundary to prevent the spread of a tree disease has been extended.
The pathogen Phytophthora pluvialis was discovered in woodland in Cornwall last month, the first report of its kind in Europe.
Following further tests, the fungus-like disease has been found to have advanced into other parts of Cornwall and Devon.
It is known to affect tree species including western hemlock, Douglas fir, tanoak and several pine species.
The extended demarcated area, set up by the Forestry Commission to restrict the movement of materials capable of harbouring the disease, will come into force on Friday.
Woodland managers, landowners, the forest industry and nurseries are being urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings via the Tree Alert online portal.
Symptoms include lesions on tree stems, branches and roots.
The Forestry Commission, Forest Research and the Animal and Plant Health Agency say they are acting "swiftly" to conduct further surveillance, diagnostics and analysis to control and stop the spread.
Nicola Spence, the UK's chief plant health officer, said: "We are taking swift and robust action against this finding of Phytophthora pluvialis, as part of our well-established biosecurity protocol used for tree pests and diseases."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.